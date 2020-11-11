Water scarcity, a problem past, in a small Bajhang village

Prakash Singh

BAJHANG: Kantari Sarki of Sandil village in Thalara Rural Municipality-6, Bajhang, is not worried about collecting water these days. Today, there is a tap right in front of her house through which water flows 24 hours.

The only concern she has is to make sure none of the village kids leave the tap on. She checks from time to time because the households are billed through a metre for the water they consume.

All 38 households in the village have their own water taps. Once identified as an unclean village, Sandil has turned things around with the now availability of sufficient water and has transformed into a clean and hygienic village.

Clean houses, tidy children, and gardens full of freshly grown vegetables have made the village very appealing to an outsider’s eye.

Just until about one and a half years ago, people of Sandil would not have even dreamt that they would one day have a tap of their own, which would dispense water all day long. They had a huge water scarcity problem and had to wake in the middle of the night to fill water from a well located at half-hour’s distance from their village. Whoever reached there first would get the water, others were compelled to use unclean water from the river.

It has, however, become the first village in the district to have water taps in each household.

The taps were installed in each household of the village one and a half years ago with the investment of Rs 3.5 million from Thalara Rural Municipality and Rural Water Resource Management Programme. Likewise, village locals donated free labour to carry out the task. The water was channeled from Chipleti.

Chairperson of Chipleti Private Tap Drinking Water and Cleanliness Consumers Committee, Saimal Chauhan, stated that a metre has been attached to each of the taps and the households have been paying a monthly fee determined by the quantity of water used. He added that having their own taps has made the villagers accountable for their maintenance despite there being a designated person for the same.

With the financial and technical support of the Rural Water Resource Management Programme, the rural municipality has completed the construction of private water taps in 224 houses in five villages — Taranti, Serala, Sandil, Gadi, and Mallo Dikla.

Chief of the District Coordination Committee, Khadga Bahadur Khadka, opined that the initiative taken by Thalara Rural Municipality to bring water into each household and to effectively manage the drinking water programme was exemplary.

