Water scarcity, a problem past, in a small Bajhang village

BAJHANG: Kantari Sarki of Sandil village in Thalara Rural Municipality-6, Bajhang, is not worried about collecting water these days. Today, there is a tap right in front of her house through which water flows 24 hours.
The only concern she has is to make sure none of the village kids leave the tap on. She checks from time to time because the households are billed through a metre for the water they consume.
All 38 households in the village have their own water taps. Once identified as an unclean village, Sandil has turned things around with the now availability of sufficient water and has transformed into a clean and hygienic village.
Clean houses, tidy children, and gardens full of freshly grown vegetables have made the village very appealing to an outsider’s eye.
Just until about one and a half years ago, people of Sandil would not have even dreamt that they would one day have a tap of their own, which would dispense water all day long. They had a huge water scarcity problem and had to wake in the middle of the night to fill water from a well located at half-hour’s distance from their village. Whoever reached there first would get the water, others were compelled to use unclean water from the river.
It has, however, become the first village in the district to have water taps in each household.
The taps were installed in each household of the village one and a half years ago with the investment of Rs 3.5 million from Thalara Rural Municipality and Rural Water Resource Management Programme. Likewise, village locals donated free labour to carry out the task. The water was channeled from Chipleti.
Chairperson of Chipleti Private Tap Drinking Water and Cleanliness Consumers Committee, Saimal Chauhan, stated that a metre has been attached to each of the taps and the households have been paying a monthly fee determined by the quantity of water used. He added that having their own taps has made the villagers accountable for their maintenance despite there being a designated person for the same.
With the financial and technical support of the Rural Water Resource Management Programme, the rural municipality has completed the construction of private water taps in 224 houses in five villages — Taranti, Serala, Sandil, Gadi, and Mallo Dikla.
Chief of the District Coordination Committee, Khadga Bahadur Khadka, opined that the initiative taken by Thalara Rural Municipality to bring water into each household and to effectively manage the drinking water programme was exemplary.
LONDON: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold were forced to withdraw due to injury, the Football Association said on Tuesday. It is the 17-year-old's first call up to the senior squad. He had Read More...
KATHMANDU: Publication Nepalaya republished Matrika Prasad Koirala's 'Koshiko Katha' an anthology of essays as part of its Classics for 2020, on Tuesday. Issuing a press statement today, Nepalaya said the book was published initially in 1990 by Prativa Puraskar Pratisthan, Biratnagar but had Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley logs 1,420 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday Till date, 1,564,214 t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board's former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepak Raj Joshi has been awarded with 'Tourism Heroes Award' by the World Tourism Network, on Tuesday. With this recognition, Joshi becomes the first recipient from the South Asian region and only Nepali to be enlisted as Read More...
DHAKA: Bangladesh test captain Mominul Haque has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician said on Tuesday. "He is coronavirus positive with mild symptoms," physician Debashish Chowdhury told reporters. The 29-year-old batsman, who has represente Read More...
NAMCHE: At least four Sherpa climbers today successfully stood atop the summit of Mt Amadablam in the Everest region, according to the expedition organiser. Iswari Paudel, Managing Director at Himalayan Guides, informed that the rope-fixing team comprising Dorjee Gyaljen Sherpa and Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 10 Nepal Police headquarters has directed all police units to prohibit Deusi-Bhailo programmes in their respective areas during the Tihar festival. Inspector General of Police Shailesh Thapa Kshetri had instructed all the units to impose ban on cultural programmes such as D Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 10 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has sought clarification from 35 local levels for their failure to bring their annual budget and programme for fiscal 2020-21 even after four months into the new fiscal. The local levels failing to announce their Read More...