Weather: Nepal to see partial impact of yet another cyclone

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Nepal is likely to see an influence of another cyclone predicted to be developed at the southeast Arabian Sea by wee hours tomorrow.

The low-pressure system based in the Arabian Sea is moving towards the north.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) forecasts rains at some parts of the country on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and snowfall in the highlands of western region due to the impact of the same cyclonic circulation.

A few days back, Nepal, primarily the eastern and central parts, had faced the indirect impact of the powerful ‘Cyclone Amphan’ emerging from the Bay of Bengal.

According to meteorologist Bibhuti Pokhrel, the fresh cyclone would have its partial influence in Nepal as it will have become weaker by the time the winds arrive in Nepal.

Upon analysis, the Cyclone is expected to bring rains in some parts of the far-western region and cause snowfall in the western region.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook