Weather to improve completely from today

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The domestic weather which had been influenced by the pressure of Westerly winds for the past few days will improve totally from today.

According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the impact of the Westerly winds system has become weaker which will pave the way for the weather to improve significantly.

Similarly, it will be partly cloudy in the eastern region along with central and western hilly regions

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience fair weather tonight. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the eastern region.

