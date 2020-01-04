Weather to improve gradually from today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The weather will see gradual improvement from today evening, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The weather was influenced by the westerly low pressure system for the past few days, causing precipitation and increasing cold. This low pressure system had entered the country from the western part on Wednesday and it will exit through the north-east part today, meteorologist Pratibha Manandhar was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti. “Light rain will occur in some places with partly to generally cloudy condition throughout the country until noon today. The weather will gradually start improving from the evening,” she said.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the western hilly areas including the middle-eastern areas in the night. It will be generally clear in the western Tarai area while light rain and snowfall may occur in the high-hilly and mountainous areas in the central and eastern region.

On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy in the eastern region as well as in the central and western hilly region while it will be generally clear in the rest of the areas.

Similarly, on Monday partly to generally cloudy condition will prevail in the western region with chances of light snowfall in one or two places of the high-hilly and mountainous regions, the Division said.

According to the latest weather bulletin of the Division, the minimum temperature in Kathmandu today was 5.0 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature 9.9 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature today was recorded in Jiri. The minimum temperature in Jiri was -0.5°C.

