Weather to improve starting today

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Domestic weather which had remained affected since the past few days due to the influence of Westerly winds will improve from today, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The system that had entered Nepal on Monday through the western region is making its exit today through the country’s northeast region, said meteorologist Sajina Shakya.

Today, it will be partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions. Meanwhile, the rest of the country will witness fair weather conditions.

Likewise, tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy in the eastern and central hilly regions whilst the rest of the country will remain mainly fair.

For Saturday, the weather has been generally predicted to remain clear throughout the country at daytime.

Similarly, during the night, it will be partly cloudy in the eastern, central and western hilly parts whilst the rest of the country will experience fair weather.

Furthermore, on Sunday, the weather will remain generally fair throughout the country.

However, the Division said days are still chillier as the winter is at its peak.

