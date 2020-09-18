Weather to remain cloudy till Saturday, with heavy rainfall mostly at night

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Various parts of the country will be witnessing rainfall until Saturday as monsoon is finally coming to an end.

Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in few places of Province 1, 2, 5, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. The department further advised everyone to adopt necessary precaution predicting that the water flow of the rivers in these provinces would increase creating landslide in the hilly areas with which the road and air transportation might be affected.

Meteorologist Shanti Kandel was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that rainfall would take place in most parts of the country due to the influence of the monsoon low-pressure trough.

“This trend will continue until Saturday. There is no possibility of clear sky and sunshine during this period. It will rain at night and dawn. Although it will stop raining in the afternoon, the cloudy weather will prevail most of the time,” she elaborated.

Even though September 23 is the average time for the exit of monsoon, meteorologists predict it will be delayed this year.

As per the recent weather details shared by the Meteorological Forecasting Division, the minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley has been recorded at 19.6°C and the maximum temperature at 27.5°C.

Similarly, the lowest temperature across the country was recorded in Jumla at 16°C and the maximum temperature was recorded in Nepalgunj at 33°C.

