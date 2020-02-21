Weather to remain gloomy with rainfall in some region

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The weather is expected to remain partly to fully cloudy across the nation today.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division said, there is a possibility of rainfall with lightning in the western part of the country along with some places of central and eastern Nepal.

Light snowfall is also expected in the higher hilly areas of the west and the mountainous region.

Similarly, on Saturday, the weather is predicted to be cloudy with light rain in some places of eastern, central, and western hilly region. The weather is not expected to change significantly on Sunday as well.

Today, the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley is 9.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum is measured at 20.8 degrees Celsius.

