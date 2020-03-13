Westerly winds cause cloudiness: MFD

THT Online

KATHMANDU: It will stay cloudy throughout the country today, the Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) has predicted. It is likely to occur thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning at some places in the central and western regions, and partly at a few places in the eastern region.

Likewise, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall today in the higher altitudes of the mountainous region, the MFD said.

The MFD has attributed the change in country’s weather — cloudiness — to the westerly winds.

