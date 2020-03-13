Nepal | March 13, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Westerly winds cause cloudiness: MFD

Westerly winds cause cloudiness: MFD

Published: March 13, 2020 9:50 am On: Nepal
THT Online

KATHMANDU: It will stay cloudy throughout the country today, the Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) has predicted. It is likely to occur thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning at some places in the central and western regions, and partly at a few places in the eastern region.

Likewise, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall today in the higher altitudes of the mountainous region, the MFD said.

The MFD has attributed the change in country’s weather — cloudiness — to the westerly winds.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times