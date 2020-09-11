WHO members vow to fight coronavirus

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 10
All member countries of WHO South-East Asia Region, including Nepal, today resolved to collectively fight COVID-19 and strengthen the region’s response with better equipped health systems to deliver essential health services during the pandemic.
“The spread of COVID-19 has impacted almost every community, overwhelmed health systems and disrupted economies and livelihoods with effects reaching far beyond the health sector.
It has also disproportionately impacted the most vulnerable.
WHO recently surveyed countries to understand better the priorities in the South East Asia Region. At the top of the agenda is maintaining essential health services,” a press release quoted WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Signing the declaration on ‘Collective Response to COV- ID-19’ along with ministers of health and representatives of member countries, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said, “People’s ordinary health needs do not disappear during such extraordinary events. Health security is not only about building capacity to prevent, prepare for and respond to acute events.
It must also be about building capacity to maintain essential health services.”
The declaration was signed at the end of a ministerial round-table on the last day of the 73rd Regional Committee Session, hosted by Thailand, and held virtually for the first time ever due to COVID-19 pandemic.
During the round-table, all member countries shared their various COVID-19 response measures and efforts being made to maintain essential health services and restore those impacted due to the pandemic.
All countries agreed on the importance of universal health coverage and primary health care as a safety net for people to access quality health services, including the most vulnerable population.
The declaration calls for efforts to ensure countries to sustain essential health services and public health programs during public health emergencies and use the current pandemic as an opportunity to build back their health systems to be better.
The member countries agreed to allocation of adequate budgets to ensure uninterrupted services during and beyond the pandemic, while prioritising health of the people.
Countries resolved to strengthen health information systems by leveraging digital technologies, which capture timely reporting of outbreaks and sharing information for policy decisions.
With health workers playing a crucial role during the pandemic, member countries pledged to ensure occupational health, safety and well-being of health professionals and other related workers.
Speaking to health ministers of the 11 member countries, Dr Khetrapal Singh said, “Continued efforts should be made to keep health workers safe from infection and violence and to provide mental health and psychosocial support.” Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal represented Nepal at the virtual meeting.
The declaration also calls for strengthening safety of patients and people through adequate public health and social measures and access to quality personal protective devices and strengthening occupational and environmental safety through medical waste management systems and making biomedical and systems research stronger.
According to the release, the member countries agreed to continuing and expanding multi-sectoral collaboration; strengthening regional collaboration for scaling up capacities for preparedness, surveillance and rapid response, field epidemiology training, supply chain management of medicines and medical supplies, and regional stockpiling of essential health resources.
They also resolved to identify gaps and strengthen core capacities as required by the International Health Regulations-2005.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Jitiya, one of the major festivals celebrated by married women of Tharu community, commenced with the observance of the Naha Kha ritual on Wednesday, in Mithila region. Naha Kha means to take food after taking the ritualistic bath. Apart from the Tharus, women from other communities li Read More...
LAMJUNG: A truck transporting construction materials fell below the road in Sundar Bazaar of Lamjung district on Thursday morning. According to Paundi-based police post, the 10-wheel truck (Ba 4 Kha) 1675) laden with iron rods, sacks of cement and others construction materials heading to Tinpiple Read More...
KATHMANDU: World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10 to raise awareness around the globe about the prevention of suicide. As per World Health Organisation (WHO) data, every year close to 800,000 lives are lost to suicide, making it one suicide every 40 seconds. In 2003, the Read More...
KATHMANDU: The single-day coronavirus cases in the three districts of Kathmandu valley surpassed 500 for the first time on Thursday as 572 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Over 85 per cent of the total cases reported -- massive 495 infections were detected in Kathmandu alone. The f Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 50,465 as 1246 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total individuals reported to be infected today, 402 are females while 844 are males. A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the past day. As many as 1 Read More...
BHOJPUR: Authorities have decided to extend the lockdown for another one week in Bhojpur district as the cases of coronavirus infection have surged in the region. According to Bhojpur's Chief District Officer (CDO) Basanta Raj Puri, the meeting of District Risk Management Centre decided to extend Read More...
BAJURA: Nepal Army personnel along with locals have commenced construction of a temporary wooden bridge over Budhiganga River in Jadang, Bajura district. After the August 9 flood swept away the bailey bridge and the suspension bridge over the River, locals were using tuin to cross the river. Read More...
Lalitpur, September 10 People participated in a protest on Thursday in Patan demanding the release of social activists who were arrested for taking part in the Rato Machhindranath chariot procession in Lalitpur last week. Pictures below are taken by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times. Read More...