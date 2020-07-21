Widespread rainfall to continue till July 23

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DoHM) has issued flood alerts across major river basins in the country, and inside Kathmandu valley, as it has forecast heavy rain and thundershowers for the next few days.

According to DoHM, the weather will mostly remain cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places whereas chances of heavy rainfall at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Province 5, and at a few places of Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province have been predicted.

An advisory on Flood Forecasting section under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology requests all to be cautious and stay safe to avoid possible risks of floods in Bhotekoshi of Barhabise Municipality. Meanwhile, with rather heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, Kerung Tsho lake near Nalam in China is likely to overflow banks.

Continuous downpour was reported at different places in Kathmandu valley, today. Godavari recorded 92.2 mm rainfall, Sundarijal saw 91.8 mm rainfall, Khumaltaar recorded 62.2 mm rainfall, Babarmahal had 58.2 mm and Nagarkot had 49.8 mm rainfall, respectively.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has also provided helpline numbers of National Emergency Operations Centre – 1149, and National Emergency Operating Centre (for information on flood and landslide forecast) – 1155 , which will be available round the clock.

