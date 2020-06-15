Wildlife poaching up in Bajura

Bajura, June 14
Taking advantage of the nationwide lockdown, wildlife poachers have become active in Bajura, of late.
Wildlife poaching has increased in places such as Martadi, Dahakot, Manakot, Toli, Kailashmandau, Kanda, Chhatara, Rugin and Dogadi.
Poachers had killed a deer in Tribeni Municipality on June 9. But acting on a tip off, police reached the site and the poachers fled the scene leaving the dead deer there.
Bajura Forest Division Office later buried the deer. Police have started searching for people involved in the killing.
A local in Himali Rural Municipality said that poaching had increased as security personnel and forest office staffers had stopped regular patrolling in the forest areas during the lockdown. He added that people involved in smuggling animal body parts mainly targeted rare species of birds, tigers and bears, among other wildlife. He further informed that locals spent weeks in the forests to hunt wild animals. Another local said poachers used muskets to kill wild animals. He said that some even used dogs to hunt wild animals.
Hotel Entrepreneurs in Martadi said meat of wild animals was sold in Martadi and other villages openly.
A hotelier said that meat of wild birds and animals had been sold in Martadi.
A hunter said that contractors, government employees, and businessmen bought meat of wild animals and birds. Wild animals’ skin is sold in China, Tibet and India.
Meanwhile, DSP Tanka Prasad Bhattarai at Bajura District Police Office said that police had been deployed to the areas with high chances of wildlife poaching.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Black Lives Matter protesters met by far-right activists Riot police deployed to stop clashes in London Winston Churchill statue and other monuments boarded up George Floyd's death sparked global wave of protest Police say they have made more than 100 arrests LONDON: British Pri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Renowned personalities from various fields are expressing shock over the untimely and unexpected demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Condolences and tributes are pouring in from all quarters as celebrities and fans take some time to grasp the fact that the actor is no more. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal, on Sunday, reported 425 additional cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With these new cases, the country's Covid-19 tally has now reached 5760 -- 5324 male, 436 female. Of the newly infected, 375 are males while 50 are female. The total number of recovery cases are Read More...
KATHMANDU: There is a bidirectional relationship between the COVID-19 and diabetes, a UK-based study has suggested. In an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine, on Friday, it has shown a possibility of bidirectional relationship between diabetes and the coronavirus infection. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday reported an additional case of Covid-19 related death in the country. A 36-year-old person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Gulmi district on Saturday night. He is the second person to die of coronavirus infection in the distri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 133,377 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method tests and 210,721 R Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's federal government said on Sunday it will provide New Delhi's city authorities with 500 railway coaches that will be equipped to care for coronavirus patients, after a surge in the number of cases led to a shortage of hospital beds. The coaches will increase Delhi's capacit Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has shared a few throwback pictures of his wife and actress Kirron Kher on her birthday alongside a sweet wish for her. On June 14, the actor took to the Twitter to share a few photos of his wife while apologising for not being with her on her birthday. Read More...