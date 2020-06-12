Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: After a week long journey, Dipak Chaudhary of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City-18, Kailali, finally entered Nepal through Trinagar entry point today.

Chaudhary, who worked in a steam company in the Indian state of Maharastra, had completed a 21-day quarantine at the company he worked for after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Exhausted by a long journey home, he said it felt like he had won a huge battle when he set his foot in his mother land.

“The monotony of things in the quarantine was insufferable, however, I suffered even more during the long journey, home” shared Chaudhary. “There were many days when I didn’t get to eat on the way as most of the hotels and shops were closed,” he said.

Raibhan Sarki of Shikhar Municipality-2, Doti, who had returned from Duliyana of India was equally jubilant to be back home. “I can’t say how elated I am now that I’ve finally arrived in my country. I don’t care how long the government puts me in quarantine here. I will happily oblige,” he said.

Many others returnees had their happiness on coming home writ large on their faces.

Khadak Kami, who worked at a hotel in India for the past 10 years and was expelled from the job by the hotel owner in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, vowed not to leave Nepal for work in future.

According to Sudurpashchim Province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta, every day thousands of Nepalis have been entering the country through Trinagar entry point.

“Given the huge influx of people, it has really been difficult to manage them,” said Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City Mayor Nripa Bahadur Wada. People entering through the entry point have been kept at Nawadurga Secondary School, from where their respective local levels will receive them and put them in quarantine facilities.

As per data, around 66,000 people have entered the country through various entry points, including Trinagar, Gaddachauki and Darchula.

According to an estimate of the provincial government, over 150,000 people are likely return home in the days to come. The total number of Nepalis from the province, who work in India, is expected to be somewhere around 300,000.

