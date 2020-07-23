‘Willpower needed to defeat COVID-19’

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

Share Now:











SURKHET, JULY 22

Leader of the main opposition party, Nepali Congress in Karnali Provincial Assembly, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, has conquered the coronavirus infection.

Shahi had tested positive for the virus in the RT-PCR test carried out at Surkhet Province Hospital on July 13 before leaving for his home district Humla.

He was in isolation at his residence under the direct supervision of Dr Dambar Khadka, director of Surkhet Province Hospital. He tested negative for the coronavirus in RT-PCR test carried out on Tuesday. “His corona test report has come negative. Now he can carry on with his normal life,” Dr Khadka said.

Shahi, a former federal government minister, said although he felt anxious in the beginning after facing an unimaginable thing in his life, he regained composure through forbearance. He expressed dismay at the media citing that it ran news story linking him with contracting the coronavirus infection without taking his confidentiality into consideration and urged the media to be sensitive about such issues.

“What is mainly required to defeat coronavirus is will power. More love and care is equally essential,” leader Shahi shared his experience after suffering from the viral infection. He said he felt that it was not corona but one’s mental attitude that weakened a person.

“I did not allow my will power to become weak. I stayed in isolation at home and drank hot water. I did physical exercise to the point of sweating. Eventually, the disease was gone,” he said, emphasising that no one should become disheartened and lose self-confidence in case one is infected.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook