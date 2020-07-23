‘Willpower needed to defeat COVID-19’

SURKHET, JULY 22
Leader of the main opposition party, Nepali Congress in Karnali Provincial Assembly, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, has conquered the coronavirus infection.
Shahi had tested positive for the virus in the RT-PCR test carried out at Surkhet Province Hospital on July 13 before leaving for his home district Humla.
He was in isolation at his residence under the direct supervision of Dr Dambar Khadka, director of Surkhet Province Hospital. He tested negative for the coronavirus in RT-PCR test carried out on Tuesday. “His corona test report has come negative. Now he can carry on with his normal life,” Dr Khadka said.
Shahi, a former federal government minister, said although he felt anxious in the beginning after facing an unimaginable thing in his life, he regained composure through forbearance. He expressed dismay at the media citing that it ran news story linking him with contracting the coronavirus infection without taking his confidentiality into consideration and urged the media to be sensitive about such issues.
“What is mainly required to defeat coronavirus is will power. More love and care is equally essential,” leader Shahi shared his experience after suffering from the viral infection. He said he felt that it was not corona but one’s mental attitude that weakened a person.
“I did not allow my will power to become weak. I stayed in isolation at home and drank hot water. I did physical exercise to the point of sweating. Eventually, the disease was gone,” he said, emphasising that no one should become disheartened and lose self-confidence in case one is infected.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
CAIRO: Qatar on Wednesday relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the novel coronavirus, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1. The government communications office (GCO Read More...
DUBLIN: The Irish government on Tuesday said it was planning to drop a 14-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving from a “green list” of 15 European countries. Arrivals into Ireland from Malta, Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Cyprus, Slovakia, Greece, G Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths today, taking the nationwide death-toll from the disease to 42. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a 60-year-old male from Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City in Dhanusha district passed away on Tuesday, July 21. He had Read More...
ROLPA: Barman Budha, former parliamentarian and founding leader of the Communist Party in Rolpa district, has passed away this morning. He was 90. He was the first person to take membership of the Communist Party from the district. The veteran communist leader from Thawang, Rolpa died at 4 Read More...
DHADING: Commuters have been facing problems as landslides and flood triggered by incessant rainfall have wreaked havoc in highways as well as human settlements in the northern part of Dhading district. With increase in the flow of rural rivers, local residents in the northern parts of Dhading ar Read More...
POKHARA: Seven female inmates housed in District Prison, Prabat have been transferred to other facilities after persistent rainfall damaged the main wall and a part of the prison building on Tuesday night. According to Chief District Office Shambhu Prasad Regmi, five of the female inmates were tr Read More...
MANCHESTER: Jofra Archer received racist abuse on social media after breaching biosecurity protocols and being dropped by England and said he was struggling for motivation ahead of the third test against the West Indies on Friday. The fast bowler has passed on details of the abuse to the Engl Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has paid tribute to Pushpa Lal Shrestha, the first Nepali translator of 'The Communist Manifesto' co-authored by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. Shrestha was also the founder of the Nepali Communist movement and leader of unified left-democratic people's movem Read More...