“Winter Warm Up” campaign successfully held

KATHMANDU: “Winter Warm-Up” campaign initiated by Umesh Adhikari, Managing Director of Study Plus Pvt Ltd in Kamaladi & Shishya International Pre-School in Bishalnagar, was successfully held at Ramechhap and Jiri on December 30 and 31, 2019.

With the idea of spreading love, happiness and warmth during the winter, 270 jackets and school bags were distributed to the children at Shree Sharada Sanskrit Madhayamik Bidhyalaya in Ramechhap and Cherdung Primary School in Jiri, and Jiri Gumba.

Adhikari was also accompanied by Usha Manandhar, principal of Shishya International pre-school, PDGP Shambhu Ghimire of Lions Club and other Lions members.

The event was conducted under the joint sponsorship of Palden Lama from the USA, Tsering Dhundup from Canada, Shubhes Bhakta Shrestha from London.

Similarly, parents and guardians of Shishya International preschool and Lee Shian Yee & her thirteen friends from Malaysia who generously extended their financial support for this charity made the event a success.