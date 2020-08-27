THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported a record-high 1,111 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 35,529.

Of the newly infected persons, 334 are females while 777 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,629 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. A total of 647,881 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Among the new cases, 377 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from the disease, a total of 20,073 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far. In the past day, 569 recoveries were recorded in Nepal.

As of today, there are 15,273 active cases of infection in the country while 9,488 people are under quarantine. Of the total active cases, 9,063 people are under institutional isolation while 6,210 are under home isolation.

At present, two districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Mustang and Humla. Meanwhile, nine districts — Morang, Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, and Lalitpur — have over 500 active cases of infection.

Eight more Covid-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 183.

On Wednesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 34,418 with 885 new recorded cases.

