With 210 new cases recorded today, nationwide COVID-19 count reaches 19,273

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 210 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 19,273.

The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,037 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours.

Among the new cases, 15 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley.

Following recovery from COVID-19, 146 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 14,021.

As of today, there are 5,203 active cases of infection across the country.

At present, five districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Bhojpur, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang, and Mustang. Meanwhile, two districts — Rautahat and Kailali — have over 500 active cases of infection.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today; death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country stands at 49.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s COVID-19 tally reached 19,063 with 311 new recorded cases.

