KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population reported 927 new cases of coronavirus infection on Friday with which the nationwide Covid-19 count moved to 36,456.

Of the newly infected persons, 334 are females while 593 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 10,229 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. A total of 658,110 PCR tests have been carried out in Nepal till date.

Following recovery from the disease, a total of 20, 242 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country so far. In the past day, 169 recoveries were recorded.

As of today, there are 16,019 active cases of infection in the country while 8,939 people are under quarantine.

12 more Covid-19 fatalities have been reported today taking the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country to 195.

On Thursday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally stood at 35,529 with record high 1,111 single-day cases.

