Woman and grand-daughter buried in Myagdi landslide

POKHARA: Two lives were lost in a landslide caused by the rain last night in Kotgaun, Raghuganga Rural Municipality, Myagdi district.
Grandmother Hamaya Sherpunja (50) and her granddaughter Simran Chhantyal (4) were buried under the mass of earth that slid from atop late at around 11:00 pm while they were sleeping in a cow-shed, informed Police Inspector Dhruba Prasad Sharma of District Police Office, Myagdi.
Police Inspector Sharma added that the roof of tin and walls of the cowshed all came down. Though the animals in the shed were not killed in the landslide, other food materials, utensils were destroyed by it.
Pakhapani Police Station’s Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Dhak Bahadur Hamal-led group of police and locals dug out bodies of the deceased on Wednesday morning.
