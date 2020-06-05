Woman, daughter burn to death in Dharan

DHARAN, JUNE 4
At least two persons were burnt to death after a fire spread in Dharan sub-metropolis, Sunsari, today.
A woman and her daughter died after a blaze spread from the house belonging to Nar Bahadur Shrestha at Sampang Chowk this morning. The deceased have been identified as Dhan Kumari Shrestha, 87, and her daughter Sita Shrestha, 52, of the sub-metropolis, said police.
A local eyewitness said Dhan Kumari came out of the house after the fire spread to her home but again entered it to rescue her disabled daughter and was burnt there. The locals said the old woman might have been alive if she had not gone inside to rescue her daughter.
Nepali Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, two fire engines of the sub-metropolis and one fire engine of Itahari Municipality along with locals, had brought the fire under control.
Tara Shakya, a local, said loss of property would have been minimised if the fire engines had arrived on time. The fire engines reached the incident site after an hour. Police said the cause of fire was yet to be established.
