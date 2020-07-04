Woman dies after returning home from quarantine in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: A woman has died after a week of returning home from a quarantine facility in Kailali, on Friday.

A 48-year-old woman, resident of Godavari Municipality-10, breathed her last on Friday night while in home quarantine, according to mayor of the municipality, Hari Singh Saud.

It has been learnt that the deceased woman had returned from India on June 8 along with her husband and thereby had been quarantined at the local level’s quarantine facility.

The woman passed away after one week of returning to her home from the quarantine facility, said Mayor Saud. “She had underlying health conditions including paralysis and hypertension.

Her swab sample has been collected and sent for COVID-19 testing. Whether or not the woman succumbed to the coronavirus infection can only be ascertained after her PCR test result comes out. Her final rites will only be carried out when the report is out.

Currently, with the addition of two COVID-19 deaths reported today, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 34.

