BAJURA: A woman, who was undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the District Hospital in Achham, died on Thursday.

Debu Sarki, 51, of Mangalsen Municipality was admitted to the ward on Monday and showed symptoms similar to COVID-19.

The woman tested negative for coronavirus. Her throat swab was sent to Surkhet for a polymerase chain reaction test, which turned out to be negative.

