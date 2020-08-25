Woman dies in Kailali isolation, PCR report awaited

Tekendra Deuba

DHAGADHI: A woman who had been staying at an isolation facility in Ghodaghodi Municipality-11 of Kailali District passed away on Monday night.

The 35-year-old woman, who had been receiving treatment for her kidney related problems in a hospital in India returned home after both her kidneys failed, informed Police Inspecter Dan Bahadur Rokaya, at District Police Office, Kailali.

The deceased who was permanently from Bajhang had reached Ghodaghodi with her family some days ago.

Preparation is being made to collect her swab sample for PCR Test to identify whether or not she had contracted Covid-19.

