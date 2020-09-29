Woman found dead in Saptari district

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

A police team has been deployed from Province Police Office, Janakpur, to investigate the case

RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 28

A 50-year-old woman was found dead at Mayanakaderi village, Ward No 2 of Tirhut Rural Municipality, Saptari, yesterday.

The body of Dayaman Devi, wife of local Shiv Narayan, was found in her home. Shiv Narayan is a teacher in a school in Biratnagar. Dayaman and her mother-in-law Johari Devi had been living at home.

Dayman had gone to Biratnagr after her husband called a week ago. Shiv Narayan had called his mother to Biratnagar last Thursday and sent his wife back home at the village home.

Yadav’s two sons are studying in Kathmandu. Dayaman was living alone at home.

When Shiv Narayan phoned his wife, she did not receive the call. He then asked his neighbours to take stock of the situation.

The neighbours found Dayaman dead near the toilet.

A preliminary police investigation showed that Dayaman might have been murdered as her body had bruises, and cuts.

Ward Chair Jay Prakash Yadav said that cash, jewels, and other goods were safe and motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

SP Rajendra Dhamala said that the body was sent to Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences for post-mortem.

