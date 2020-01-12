Woman found dead in Udayapur river

GAIGHAT: A woman was found dead in Baruwa River in Triyuga Municipality of Udayapur district, on Sunday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Suntali Bot (40) of Triyuga-12.
According to chief at Udayapur District Police Office, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budhamagar, Bot had left her home for fishing in the river, at around 10:00 am, on Saturday. When she did not return home, a search was carried out with the help of villagers. Her body was found in the river, police informed.
Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.