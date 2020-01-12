Woman found dead in Udayapur river

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: A woman was found dead in Baruwa River in Triyuga Municipality of Udayapur district, on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Suntali Bot (40) of Triyuga-12.

According to chief at Udayapur District Police Office, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budhamagar, Bot had left her home for fishing in the river, at around 10:00 am, on Saturday. When she did not return home, a search was carried out with the help of villagers. Her body was found in the river, police informed.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook