Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: A woman has been found dead in Baruwa River in Triyuga Municipality, Udaypur on Sunday morning.

After Suntali Bot, 40, of Triyuga Municipality-12 went missing, who had initially left her home at around 10 am on Saturday for fishing, villagers went for a search and found her dead in the river, said Chief of District Police Office, Udaypur Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur Budhamagar.

Further investigation on the case is ongoing.

