Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: A woman was killed and her husband left injured in an attack carried out by an unidentified group in Belauri Rural Municipality-7 of Kailali district on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Belu Khati (55) and injured as her husband Ghanashyam Khati (62) of Bhagatpur.

An unidentified group attacked the woman with sharp weapon and killed her, according to spokesperson at Kailali District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amar Bahadur Thapa. Khati’s husband Ghanashyam Khati (62) was also injured in the attack, DSP Thapa said, and added that the incident took place in Khati’s residence at midnight.

The injured has been sent to a hospital in Dhangadhi sub-metropolis.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is underway, police informed.

