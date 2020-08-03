Woman missing after being swept away in a Tuin accident in Lamjung

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: A woman has been reported missing in Dordi Rural Municipality-6, Lamjung, after plunging into a river while using Tuin (wire bridge) to cross it.

The missing woman has been identified as Phulmaya Gurung, 32, of Simi village in the municipality.

According to Inspector Om Prakash Pun at the District Police Office, the incident occurred this morning while Gurung was attempting to cross the Dardi Khola using the Tuin.

In the incident, Bikash Ghale of ward no 6 of the municipality sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the local health post.

The search for the missing woman is ongoing, informed the Police.

Although the KP Oli-led government had promised the removal of Tuin, even calling Nepal Tuin-free, a failure to keep at it has led to several casualties in similar accidents.

