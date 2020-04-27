Woman tests positive in RDT thrice, dies

Himalayan News Service

BIRGUNJ: A 23-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus in rapid diagnostic test thrice, breathed her last in Birgunj on Sunday. The woman, a resident of Ashokbatika, Birgunj Metropolitan City, was suffering from blood cancer and was receiving treatment at Bharatpur Cancer Hospital.

After returning from the cancer hospital, the girl experienced health complication on Saturday morning. She was then rushed to Tarai Hospital, Birgunj. She underwent rapid diagnostic test, as doctors suspected that she might have contracted virus.

She tested positive for the virus twice. Then a team of doctors from Narayani Hospital, Birgunj, also conducted rapid diagnostic test on the woman. She tested positive again.

However, when she was being taken to Narayani Hospital she died on the way, said Medical Superintendent Madan Upadhayay at Narayani Hospital.

“Her throat swab was sent to Hetauda for polymerase chain reaction test, but it tested negative,” said Upadhayay. Her body has been handed over to her relatives for final rites.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.



Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook