Woman with spinal injury airlifted

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, April 25

A-35-year old woman of Badimalika Municipality in Bajura, who sustained spinal injury, was airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment today.

Dhanmati Rawal had received injuries after she fell from a tree while collecting fodder a few days ago. Ward No 8 Chair Prakash Rawal said Dhanmati was admitted to the district hospital after the incident. He said Dhanmati was airlifted in a helicopter with the help of the home ministry after the district hospital referred her to the capital for further treatment.

Chief at Bajura District Hospital Dr Rupchandra Bishowkarma said the woman was airlifted at the initiative of the home ministry through Bajura District Administration Office.

Nepali Army Major Rabin Shrestha said that Dhanmati was airlifted to Surkhet by Nepali Army helicopter and then taken to Kathmandu in another helicopter of NA from Surkhet today.

Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation, Kathmandu, has come forward to help Dhanmati in her treatment.

Chairman Samrat Singh Basnet of NHEDF said they had decided to provide necessary help in Dhanmati’s treatment and she would receive treatment at the Trauma Centre.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

