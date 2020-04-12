Wood smuggling up in Kaiali during lockdown

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

ATTARIYA: Wood smuggling has increased in the during the nationwide lockdown implemented by the government to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It has been reported that smugglers are taking undue advantage of the lockdown to engage in illegal activities.

According to Kailali Division Forest Office, timber smuggling is on the rise throughout the district including Bhajani, Godavari, Bardgoriya, Lamki and Ghodaghodi municipalities, during the lockdown. With the increase of wood smuggling Armed Police Force has increased patrolling in the area.

Police have been arresting smugglers from various locations of the district, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daksha Kumar Basnet at District Police Office, Kailali.

As many as 10 persons were arrested for smuggling since the start of the lockdown on March 24, from Bhajani, Godavari, Bardgoriya, Lamki and Ghodaghodi. The arrestees along with seized wooden logs and timbers have been handed to the Division Forest Office Pahalmanpur and Dhangadi for further action.

Division Forest Office, Dhangadhi chief Ramchandra Kandel admitted that they were facing challenges in the control of wood smuggling during lockdown. However, the forest conservation workforce are doing their best to protect forests amidst adverse situation, Kandel added.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook