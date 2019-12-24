Wooden electricity poles being removed

Himalayan News Service

Dolakha, December 23

Work to replace wooden utility poles has started in Dolakha.

With financial support of World Bank and technical support of Nepal Electricity Authority, as many as 5,000 wooden poles are being removed in four local levels of Dolakha. According to NEA, Dolakha, wooden poles are being removed in Baiteshwor, Gaurishankar, Bigu rural municipalities and Jiri Municipality.

China’s Pingo Construction Group has awarded the contract to Shahan Engineering Consultant Company for accomplishing the task. Chief at NEA Dolakha Dipen Dhakal said wooden poles were being replaced by steel poles.

As many as 1,500 households of Baiteshwor Rural Municipality were supplied electricity through wooden poles for the past 14 years.

Chairman at the rural municipality Chhabi Lama said the risky poles were replaced with the initiative of the local governments and NEA.

