Work evaluation must to elect party leadership, says Koirala

Himalayan News Service

Gaighat, February 19

Nepali Congress central member Shekhar Koirala today said the party leadership should be elected on the basis of evaluation of work.

Inaugurating a three-day training programme for party cadres and leaders in Udayapur, Koirala charged that the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) and the judiciary were operating at the behest of the government. “Verdict on Mahara scam, Lalita Niwas land grab scam by the judiciary and the CIAA make it clear that the government has kept them under its shadow,” Koirala stated.

Koirala said that those who had breached the party’s statute should not be elected to the party leadership from the next general convention of the NC. “I may or may not vie for the party president. But, one who has worked for the party and cadres should be given a chance to lead the party,” he added. He argued that the party had lost integrity and honesty. “Without connecting to the people, Nepali Congress will not be able to revive its past glory,” he stated.

Koirala accused party President Sher Bahadur Deuba of forming a faction in the party.

“Only weak leaders have faction to reach leadership positions, but strong and visionary leaders do not have to make faction and group inside the party,” he added.

A version of this article appears in print on February 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

