Work on construction of integrated government office in Nawalpur district yet to start

Himalayan News Service

Nawalpur, December 25

Eight months after the groundbreaking ceremony was observed, work on construction of the proposed integrated government office in Nawalpur’s Kawasoti has yet to start.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had laid the foundation stone of the project in April this year. The project for constructing an integrated office for government offices in Kawasoti had been considered after the government had declared Nawalpur a different district through a council of ministers’ meeting about two years ago.

According to District Coordination Committee Nawalpur Chief Chesram Ale, the masterplan of the project is yet to be devised.

“We’ve been corresponding with the provincial government regarding the proposed project. The only information we’ve got so far is that work on the detailed project report and masterplan is under way,” he said.

CDO Bishnu Kumar Karki, on his part, said they hadn’t been able to do anything related to the construction due to absence of a masterplan and related details.

Gandaki Province’s Physical Infrastructure Development Ministry Secretary Ishwor Marahattha informed that the masterplan would be ready in a month’s time now.

“We’ve prepared the first draft of the masterplan and sought suggestions on the same. We will put out the final version of the masterplan by incorporating the suggestions,” said Marahattha, who is involved in the process of formulating the masterplan.

“Though we have allocated 50 million rupees under the provincial government for the project, we’ve got only 5 million rupees from the central government so far. As there is lack of coordination among the provincial and the central government and the district-based offices, work on the project has been sluggish,” Marahattha said.

A version of this article appears in print on December 26, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

