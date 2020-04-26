Work to increase isolation ward’s capacity under way

Himalayan News Service

Jajarkot, April 25

Work of adding more beds in the isolation ward at Chaurjahari Mission Hospital in Rukumpaschim is on.

The isolation wards managed by the hospital has 24 beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients at present. Of the 24 isolation beds, 20 beds have been kept in a school building of Sital Secondary School of Chaurjahari, the remaining four are in the hospital.

The isolation ward in the school building has already come into operation. The hospital is now working on adding 26 beds. According to the hospital administration, the remaining beds will be ready in about 10 days.

“While patients showing mild symptoms will be kept in the school-based isolation ward, the ones needing emergency and round-theclock care will be kept at the isolation ward in the hospital,” said hospital administrator Dil Bahadur Giri.

The government in Karnali Province had decided to build an isolation ward in the hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients on March 26.

