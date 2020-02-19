Workshop to boost reconstruction of earthquake-affected houses initiated

NIROJ KOIRALA

BHOJPUR: National Reconstruction Authority’s District Project Implementation Unit, Bhojpur has initiated a workshop involving representatives from local levels in order to complete the reconstruction and reinforcement of earthquake-affected houses.

The workshops, carried out in two municipalities and seven rural municipalities of the district, have been effective.

Out of the 5,749 houses completely damaged by the 2015 earthquakes, as many as 5,195 households have received the first installment for reconstruction while 4,498 houses have received the second tranche and 4,050 houses have got the third installment of the reconstruction grant, informed the Bhojpur Unit.

Likewise, for reinforcement of houses, 309 of the 453 houses have received their first installment.

Meanwhile, chairperson of Pauwadungma Rural Municipality, Kiran Rai, said that grant support for those houses that fail to meet the reconstruction deadline will be revoked.

