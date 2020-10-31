World Cities Day being marked today

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The World Cities Day 2020 is being observed today with the theme ‘Valuing Our Communities and Cities’.

The Ministry of Urban Development is organising a variety of programmes to observe this day in the country.

However, programmes are being organised virtually due to the risk of spread of the coronavirus.

Extending best wishes to all on the occasion, Minister for Urban Development Krishna Gopal Shrestha emphasised that planned urbanisation was the main foundation of development.

