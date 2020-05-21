World Federation of Democratic Youth says to resolve border dispute

KATHMANDU: World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) — an international youth organisation historically characterised as an anti-imperialist and left-wing founded in London in 1945 — has entreated India to take a step back, concerning the ongoing debates relating to border issues with Nepal.
The Federation also decided to press India through the United Nations if the former did not make initiatives to return the Nepali territory.
International Vice-President of WFDY, Sundar Bhusal, informed that the Federation would hold a discussion in the WFDY International Committee regarding the issue and take the necessary stance on Nepal’s behalf.
WFDY has called for resolving the border dispute between the two countries referring to the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.
Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found
Kathmandu
Fuel scarcity is a reality Nepalis are all too familiar with. In 2015, Nepal faced fuel scarcity like never before, which left the country crippled for weeks. The country still reels under pressure to maintain smooth supply of petroleum products and the government is yet to find a concrete solution to this threatening problem. Many short-term solutions have been proposed but a permanent long-term solution is yet to be found.
KATHMANDU: One person was killed and seven other sustained injuries after a jeep they were travelling on skidded off the road and fell some 200 metres down at Pekhu in Waling Municipality-14 in Syanja district, on Sunday.
According to Inspector Chin Kapor Gurung at Waling Police Office, Sanu Khand Thakuri of Waling Municipality-14 lost her life in the accident.
The victims are currently undergoing treatment at the local Waling Primary Health Centre, however, two of them have been referred to the Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital, added Gurung.
The ill-fated jeep (Ga 1 Ja 5416) was heading to Waling from Thana in the district this morning.
The rough mountain terrain road compounded with rain made the road slippery to cause the accident, according to Gurung.
BEIJING: China invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and six cabinet colleagues to its “new Silk Road” summit this month, even offering to rename a flagship Pakistani project running through disputed territory to persuade them to attend, a top official in Modi’s ruling group and diplomats said.
KATHMANDU: An Indian climber has gone out of contact on Mt Everest since yesterday, according to the expedition organiser.
Chhewang Sherpa, Managing Director at Arun Treks, said that Ravi Kumar, a climber from Moradabad of Uttar Pradesh, India, has gone out of contact from the balcony area after he was descending to lower camps after successfully standing atop the world’s highest peak at 1:28 pm on Saturday.
RIYADH: Ignoring President Donald Ignoring President Donald Trump’s past admonition, US first lady Melania Trump did not cover her head Saturday when they arrived in Saudi Arabia on the opening leg of his first international tour since taking office.
Two years ago, then-citizen Trump criticized then-first lady Michelle Obama’s decision to go bare-headed on a January 2015 visit with her husband.
PARIS: Monaco celebrated its French league title by beating Rennes 3-2 for a 12th straight win on Saturday, finishing the season eight points clear of deposed champion Paris Saint-Germain.
Monaco sealed the title midweek and its players spray-dyed their hair in the club’s colors to celebrate.
Monaco scored in its last 32 league games to set a single-season record. It scored 107 league goals — five more than PSG’s total last season — and 158 overall.
PSG conceded an injury-time equalizer in a 1-1 home draw with Caen. The result was priceless for the visitors, ensuring survival in a tense relegation fight. Bastia and Nancy were relegated and 18th-placed Lorient faces a playoff against the third-placed team from division two.
DHADING: Nepali Congress has called a general strike in Dhading district on Sunday after its newly elected local representative Binod Timilsina was allegedly attacked by CPN-UML’s cadres.
Timilsina was elected as chief of the Jwalamukhi Rural Municipality in the district.
Timilsina, with other NC cadres, was allegedly attacked, while they were returning from a victory rally yesterday.
KATHMANDU: The Election Commission on Sunday said that 9,561 representatives in 229 local units have been elected in 34 districts of Province number 3, 4 and 6.
