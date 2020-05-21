World Federation of Democratic Youth says to resolve border dispute

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) — an international youth organisation historically characterised as an anti-imperialist and left-wing founded in London in 1945 — has entreated India to take a step back, concerning the ongoing debates relating to border issues with Nepal.

The Federation also decided to press India through the United Nations if the former did not make initiatives to return the Nepali territory.

International Vice-President of WFDY, Sundar Bhusal, informed that the Federation would hold a discussion in the WFDY International Committee regarding the issue and take the necessary stance on Nepal’s behalf.

WFDY has called for resolving the border dispute between the two countries referring to the Sugauli Treaty of 1816.

