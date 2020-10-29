World’s second highest bunjee jumping to begin in Balewa

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BALEWA: The Cliff Pvt Ltd is bringing into operation bunjee jumping from the suspension bridge over Kaligandaki gorge from October 31.

Adventure sports including bunjee, swing and sky cycling would be conducted from the 525-metre bridge connecting Parbat’d district headquarters Kushma and Balewa of Baglung.

The bridge construction had started in 2016. Though the construction of bridge along with a resort was completed on mid-April this year, the service could not begin owing to the prolonged lockdown, company chair Raju Karki shared.

A platform has been constructed in between the suspension bridge and just above Kaligandaki River for bunjee jumping and swing. The height of the bridge from the rivulet is 228 metres or 748 feet.

As per current record, the world’s highest bunjee is located in Macau with a height measuring 764 feet while the second biggest is in Verzasca dam of Switzerland, which is 720 feet.

Following the completion of the current project of The Cliff Pvt Ltd, Nepal will register its name as the country with world’s second biggest bunjee jump leaving Switzerland behind.

Meanwhile, Chairperson Karki said, the swing would be the world’s highest. Rs 7,000 per person has been fixed for bunjee and swing. One needs to pay Rs 8,450 for bunjee or swing with two way vehicle service from Pokhara to Kushma.

Constructed at the cost of Rs 200 million, the resort and bridge would substantially contribute to boost tourism in Baglung district.

Feature image: File

