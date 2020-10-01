Yet another Covid-19 fatality reported in BPKIHS

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another death on Thursday.

The 56-year-old male of Itahari-6 of Sunsari district who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute passed away at 9:45 pm Wednesday, informed Dr Nidesh Sapkota, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.

The deceased,w ho was in a critical condition, was admitted to the covid hospital at 9:30 pm the same night after being referred from Birat Medical College, Biratnagar following his positive PCR test.

He was also suffering from fever, cough and had trouble breathing, informed Dr Sapkota.

The hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol.

