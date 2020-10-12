Yet another Covid-19 fatality reported in BPKIHS

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another Covid-19 related fatality on Monday.

The 89-year-old male of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-2 of Sunsari district who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute passed away at 11:00 pm on Sunday, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.

The deceased was transferred from the BPKIHS where he was undergoing treatment to the Covid Hospital on October 9 after he tested positive for the contagion. He was a patient of chronic hypertension.

Hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.

