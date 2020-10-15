Yet another Covid-19 fatality reported in BPKIHS

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another Covid-19 related fatality on Wednesday.
The 49-year-old male of Dangpa-1 of Terhathum district who was undergoing treatment at the emergency ward of the institute passed away at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.
The deceased was referred from the Dhankuta District Hospital where he was receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia and admitted to the BPKIHS. He tested positive for the contagion on October 12.
Hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.
NEW DELHI: India has confirmed more than 63,000 new cases of the coronavirus, an increase of over 8,000 from the previous day but still far fewer than it was reporting a month ago, when the virus was at its peak in the country. The Health Ministry reported 63,509 new cases on Wednesday, raising I Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported two new Covid-19 related fatalities on Wednesday. The 60-year-old female from Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-6 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 4:00 pm on today while undergoing treatment at the e Read More...
ILLAM: Member of the House of Representatives, Sanu Pahadi has passed away while in the course of treatment at Kathmandu Medical College in Kathmandu, today. MP Pahadi had been suffering from kidney and heart problem since long. She had undergone kidney transplant sometime back after both her k Read More...
BAJURA: Many women in Bajura that get pregnant before the age of 20 face risk of parturition that could prove fatal. Underage marriage still is a common practice in the rural hilly district. According to health workers, many women, especially those below 20 years, die during parturition. A Read More...
MUMBAI: Heavy rains have killed at least 12 people in southern India and caused widespread flooding in the city Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and startups, government officials said on Wednesday. A wall collapsed killing nine people in Hyderabad, the capital of the southern state of T Read More...
KATHMANDU: India's Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to visit Nepal in November this year. Although the visit was approved by the government of Nepal on February 03, 2020, it was postponed owing to the lockdown imposed in both countries following the Covid-19 pandemic. P Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal reported 12 more fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours after which the nationwide COVID-19 death toll advanced to 675. On October 11, 22 deaths were reported in the country, the record for highest deaths reported in 24 hours. Nepal registered 2,638 fresh c Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,403 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total new cases, 996 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 305 and 102 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...