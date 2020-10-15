Yet another Covid-19 fatality reported in BPKIHS

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another Covid-19 related fatality on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old male of Dangpa-1 of Terhathum district who was undergoing treatment at the emergency ward of the institute passed away at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.

The deceased was referred from the Dhankuta District Hospital where he was receiving treatment for bilateral pneumonia and admitted to the BPKIHS. He tested positive for the contagion on October 12.

Hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.

