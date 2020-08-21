Yet another person diagnosed with Covid-19 passes away in Bharatpur

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Yet another coronavirus related death was recorded at Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan.

A 65-year-old man from Ratnanagar municipality-13 receiving treatment at the hospital breathed his last on Thursday.

Issuing a statement, the hospital said that the deceased was a chronic tuberculosis, had renal complications and had a paralysed leg. He was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit for the past six days.

Thus far, three Covid-19 deaths have been reported at Bharatpur hospital.

Of late, the number of infections in the district has been increasing steadily.

