Yet another person diagnosed with Covid-19 passes away in Bharatpur

KATHMANDU: Yet another coronavirus related death was recorded at Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan.
A 65-year-old man from Ratnanagar municipality-13 receiving treatment at the hospital breathed his last on Thursday.
Issuing a statement, the hospital said that the deceased was a chronic tuberculosis, had renal complications and had a paralysed leg. He was receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit for the past six days.
Thus far, three Covid-19 deaths have been reported at Bharatpur hospital.
Of late, the number of infections in the district has been increasing steadily.
