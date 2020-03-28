The World Health Organisation has confirmed newspapers remain safe to read during the coronavirus pandemic. The WHO has stated that the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and therefore the risk of contracting COVID-19 through receipt of a printed paper is infinitely small.

The organisation had advised precautions, such as washing hands, remain essential to preventing the spread of the disease in any circumstance.

However, it stressed that “the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is low”.

Virologist George Lomonossoff told BBC Radio Scotland: “Newspapers are pretty sterile because of the way they are printed and the process they’ve been through (to be produced).”

The UK government has committed to allowing news providers to stay open within new lockdown legislation and confirmed that journalists are recognised as key workers.

The newsagents’ trade body has welcomed a decision by regional publishers to join a home delivery scheme amid the coronavirus outbreak.

NFRN, the Federation of Independent Retailers, has praised companies backing the Deliver My Newspaper home news delivery initiative.

Reach plc, JPIMedia and Newsquest are among those to support the scheme, which allows readers to get newspapers delivered to their door for free for up to six weeks.

NFRN president Stuart Reddish said, “Supermarkets are under increasing pressure from customers and independent retailers must play their part in both feeding and informing the nation.

“Through HND independents will not just be opening an important new revenue opportunity at a time of business uncertainty but undertaking a vital public service for the over 70s, those self isolating and the most vulnerable in our society. You are key to providing newspapers to inform, educate and entertain those isolated at this unprecedented time. I know you can do it.”

NMA chairman Henry Faure Walker has also issued an open letter to retailers concerning the importance of news publications during the coronavirus outbreak.

He wrote, “The need for independent, verifiable news and information is more important than ever during the coronavirus crisis, with the public turning to the news publications they trust in unprecedented numbers. The news media fulfils a critical service at a time when information and support is vital.”