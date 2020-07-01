Young adults receive health materials in Bajura’s rural municipality

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: As many as 280 girls and boys have received health and safety materials in Khaptad Chhededaha Rural Municipality of Bajura district.

The materials were provided by Mahila Bikas Manch (Women Development Forum) in coordination with the local level.

Krishnaa Dani, Programme Coordinator of Mahila Bikas Manch shared that the organisation distributed the materials in all seven wards of the rural municipality with the purpose of aiding young adults, and especially the girls.

They received N95 masks, surgical masks, sanitisers, brushes, soaps, and sanitary napkins.

During the ongoing coronavirus crisis, wherein major focus has been laid on aiding health personnel, the organisation has thoughtfully come forward with the idea of helping youngsters cope with the situation, shared chair of a children’s group, Shushila Wali.

The organisation has time and again led action against child marriage, chhaupadi system, and for the empowerment of girls and boys.

Non-government oraganisations including Mahila Bikas Manch have supported the rural municipality in stopping child marriages, organising active group discussions in children clubs about social problems, and other such activities, shared Min Bahadur Khadka, chair of Standard Child Network.

