Youth arrested for raping minor in Siraha

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: A 21-year-old youth lol has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Siraha District.

Mirchaiya Area Police Office arrested the accused on Thursday.

According to DSP Santulal Jaiswal, Chief of the Area Police Office, the incident took place in Premnagar of Karjanha Municipality-7 in the district.

“The accused raped the minor girl, who was visiting her relatives in Premnagar, at his place”, informed DSP Jaiswal. “Police got tipped off about the incident when the perpetrator’s family was quietly trying to settle the case,” he said.

Police have also initiated a health check-up of the minor at a nearby hospital. Further investigation into the case is underway, informed the police.

