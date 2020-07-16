Youth arrested for raping minor in Siraha

SIRAHA: A 21-year-old youth lol has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Siraha District.
Mirchaiya Area Police Office arrested the accused on Thursday.
According to DSP Santulal Jaiswal, Chief of the Area Police Office, the incident took place in Premnagar of Karjanha Municipality-7 in the district.
“The accused raped the minor girl, who was visiting her relatives in Premnagar, at his place”, informed DSP Jaiswal. “Police got tipped off about the incident when the perpetrator’s family was quietly trying to settle the case,” he said.
Police have also initiated a health check-up of the minor at a nearby hospital. Further investigation into the case is underway, informed the police.
DHANGADHI: Central member of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) led by Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav), also the party's Seti/Mahakali bureau incharge, Om Prakash Pun has been arrested in possession of a homemade pistol in Kailali district. Acting on a tip-off, a team of special force arrested Pun in Read More...
KATHMANDU: In challenging times brought on by the coronavirus disease, Nepal Policy Institute and Migration Lab, jointly, made a report on 'Rapid Assessment of Nepali Migrant Workers’ Situation in Major Destination Countries' public. "Hundreds of thousands of Nepali workers, primarily in the Gu Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 298,829 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
Lalitpur, July 15 The All Nepal Football Association today re-launched its website for the second time in two years. Chief Information Commissioner of Nepal Information Commission Mahendra Man Gurung opened the new site at a programme at the ANFA Complex. The ANFA has joined hands with Logispa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Veteran actor Rajesh Hamal took to social media in an attempt to put an end to the controversy surrounding actress-director Deepa Shree Niraula in relation to her questioning the 'Mahanayak' titled bestowed upon him. Sharing a video on his Facebook on July 14, he urged the public "to b Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar, who has been into painting since her childhood days, says it has always been a therapeutic experience for her. Chhillar took to Instagram and shared a few of her paintings and wrote: "My form of therapy'. According to IANS, Chhillar st Read More...
KATHMANDU: American born Swiss singer Tina Turner, who had retired from singing, has teamed up with Norwegian producer Kygo to release a remix of her 1984 hit, What's Love Got To Do With It? "Can't believe I'm releasing a collab with @LoveTinaTurner this Friday! What's Love Got To Do With It' is Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Chris Pratt loved the long jacket his character Star-Lord wore in superhero films like Avengers: Infinity War and he feels it's cool. IANS quoted him as saying, "You know I really love my long jacket and when I get to wear that long jacket it's really cool. It's leath Read More...