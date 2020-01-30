Youth arrested in possession of brown sugar

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: A youth was taken into police custody on the charge of possessing illegal drugs from Golbazaar Municipality-6 of Siraha district.

Area Police Office, Golbazaar arrested Saresh Sah (21) along with six grams and 400 milligrams of brown sugar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police under the command of Police Inspector Janak Puri arrested Sah from his home with the brown sugar that was hidden for selling. Police also confiscated two mobile phones and Rs 2,650 in cash.

Furthermore, it came to notice that about one month ago, Sah was released on bail after paying Rs 140,000 in another drug-related case.

An investigation into the case is underway, said police.

