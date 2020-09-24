Youth charged with extortion, bomb blast made public in Bara

Pushpa Raj Khatiwada

Share Now:











BARA: The District Police Office (DPO), Bara today made public a youth allegedly involved in extortion and bomb blast at a brick industry.

Police identified the arrested person as Kapildev Mahato (36) of Parwanipur Rural Municipality-1 in the district. Mahato was arrested on Tuesday night.

He has been accused of exploding a bomb at a local brick industry last year after he could not get the extortion sum of Rs 1.5 million from the owner. Mahato had been on run for the about a year in India.

Acting on the tip-off that Mahato had returned from India, a joint team of police deployed from the from Prasauni-based Area Police Office (APO) and Parwanipur-based APO picketed Mahato’s residence and arrested him at around 10:00 pm on Tuesday.

Prior to this, four others arrested for their alleged involvement in the same incident and other organised crimes have already been sent to Birgunj Prison and put on trial by the order from District Court, Bara.

A bomb was exploded in the brick industry based in Parwanipur-4, on October 29 last year. Subsequently, police arrested four persons who were on the way to receive extortion money of Rs 300,000 from the brick industry owner while Mahato, one of the gang members, managed to flee the scene. They were arrested from Chainpur in Parwanipur, on December 11.

The culprits have been identified as Pramod Sah (31) of Parwanippur-4; Devshankar Ram (20); Achchhe Lal Gosain (20) of Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City-20; and Dipendra Kumar Dhanuk (39) of Pheta Rural Municipality-3.

The investigation shows that the gang had initially demanded Rs 1.5 million from the brick owner. When they did not get the amount, they bombed the facility and tried to extort Rs 300,000.

The brick industry owner had informed police who accompanied him and arrested them.

The DPO carried out the investigation and handed over the case to the District Court. Subsequently, the court on February 10, 2020, ordered to put the accused on trial at Birgunj Prison.

Meanwhile, Mahato will be presented before the court on Wednesday, spokesperson at the DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gautam Mishra informed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook