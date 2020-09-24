Youth charged with extortion, bomb blast made public in Bara

BARA: The District Police Office (DPO), Bara today made public a youth allegedly involved in extortion and bomb blast at a brick industry.
Police identified the arrested person as Kapildev Mahato (36) of Parwanipur Rural Municipality-1 in the district. Mahato was arrested on Tuesday night.
He has been accused of exploding a bomb at a local brick industry last year after he could not get the extortion sum of Rs 1.5 million from the owner. Mahato had been on run for the about a year in India.
Acting on the tip-off that Mahato had returned from India, a joint team of police deployed from the from Prasauni-based Area Police Office (APO) and Parwanipur-based APO picketed Mahato’s residence and arrested him at around 10:00 pm on Tuesday.
Prior to this, four others arrested for their alleged involvement in the same incident and other organised crimes have already been sent to Birgunj Prison and put on trial by the order from District Court, Bara.
A bomb was exploded in the brick industry based in Parwanipur-4, on October 29 last year. Subsequently, police arrested four persons who were on the way to receive extortion money of Rs 300,000 from the brick industry owner while Mahato, one of the gang members, managed to flee the scene. They were arrested from Chainpur in Parwanipur, on December 11.
The culprits have been identified as Pramod Sah (31) of Parwanippur-4; Devshankar Ram (20); Achchhe Lal Gosain (20) of Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City-20; and Dipendra Kumar Dhanuk (39) of Pheta Rural Municipality-3.
The investigation shows that the gang had initially demanded Rs 1.5 million from the brick owner. When they did not get the amount, they bombed the facility and tried to extort Rs 300,000.
The brick industry owner had informed police who accompanied him and arrested them.
The DPO carried out the investigation and handed over the case to the District Court. Subsequently, the court on February 10, 2020, ordered to put the accused on trial at Birgunj Prison.
Meanwhile, Mahato will be presented before the court on Wednesday, spokesperson at the DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gautam Mishra informed.
Buildings have been built at a distance of around two kilometres from the border in Lapcha Limi area of Namkha Rural Municipality in Humla: NC lawmaker Rangamati Shahi KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 China has allegedly built at least nine buildings on Nepali land near Nepal-China border in Humla distri Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Supreme Court today ordered the government not to induct Bamdev Gautam in the Cabinet or assign him any such post till the apex court issued another order in the case. Gautam was recently nominated to the National Assembly by the president on the government’s recommend Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital at Teku has been seeing a surge in the number of people visiting the hospital for polymerase chain reaction test. The number of people visiting the hospital for the tests has drastically increased after the government al Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 There has been a steady rise in the number of patients, who need ventilator support and intensive care in the course of treatment of the coronavirus disease, across the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 43 persons have been given ventilator ca Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 Hundreds of government officials, mountaineers, fellow Sherpa guides and supporters gathered in Nepal today to mourn the veteran guide who scaled Mount Everest 10 times without supplimentary oxygen. The body of Ang Rita was cremated today according to Buddhist ritua Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning throughout the country till Saturday. “A low-pressure area is now located over Chhattisgarh state of India and is advancing to the west and north-west of Nepal, Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Government of Nepal has issued ‘Procedure on Establishment and Operation of Information and Records Centre’ for local levels. The procedure will come into effect after it is passed by the executive of the concerned local unit. It aims to make the service deliver Read More...
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 23 The probe committee formed to launch an inquiry into the death of Bijaya Ram of Garuda Municipality, Rautahat, has recommended action against six policemen, including SP Rabiraj Khadka. Police had arrested Bijaya and six others on August 16 in connection with the murder Read More...