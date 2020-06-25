Absconding rape convict arrested and jailed two years later

GAIGHAT: A youth who was convicted of rape two years ago and had subsequently disappeared, has been arrested on Thursday.
The court had made a decision to imprison Sanjaya Sadaa (20) of Triyuga Municipality-3 for seven years six months and 24 days and fine him a penalty of Rs 10,000.
The police arrested him today from his house where he was hiding.
Sadaa has been jailed to serve his term sentence.
