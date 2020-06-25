Absconding rape convict arrested and jailed two years later

Shyam Rai

Share Now:











GAIGHAT: A youth who was convicted of rape two years ago and had subsequently disappeared, has been arrested on Thursday.

The court had made a decision to imprison Sanjaya Sadaa (20) of Triyuga Municipality-3 for seven years six months and 24 days and fine him a penalty of Rs 10,000.

The police arrested him today from his house where he was hiding.

Sadaa has been jailed to serve his term sentence.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook