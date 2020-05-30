Youth dies buried in heap of earth in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: A youth lost his life after being buried in a mound of earth on Saturday.

The youth, 18, a resident of Udasi, Gauriganga Municipality-8, was digging the soil while a heap of it fell over him and injured him seriously.

According to the Spokesperson of District Police Office, Kailali, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dakshya Kumar Basnet, the youth died during the course of treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Durga Manni of the same locality was injured in the incident and is currently receiving treatment at the health facility.

