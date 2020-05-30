Youth dies buried in heap of earth in Kailali

DHANGADHI: A youth lost his life after being buried in a mound of earth on Saturday.
The youth, 18, a resident of Udasi, Gauriganga Municipality-8, was digging the soil while a heap of it fell over him and injured him seriously.
According to the Spokesperson of District Police Office, Kailali, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dakshya Kumar Basnet, the youth died during the course of treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital.
Meanwhile, 40-year-old Durga Manni of the same locality was injured in the incident and is currently receiving treatment at the health facility.
The number of coronavirus patients has been increasing over the past few days in Nepal. In the current scenario, it seems like the numbers would further increase in the coming days. Given that healthcare workers and frontline staff are the first responders to manage the ongoing pandemic with limited Read More...
LEIPZIG: RB Leipzig's faint title hopes faded further as they fought out a 2-2 home draw with Hertha Berlin after conceding a late equaliser from the penalty spot, having been reduced to 10 men in a see-saw Bundesliga encounter on Wednesday. The result left Leipzig third on 55 points from 28 Read More...
LONDON: A group of 55 England cricketers have been asked to return to training to prepare for the start of the English summer season that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday. Cricket was shut down in March due to the novel coronavirus Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 1,212 with 170 new cases, today. With this, 1,103 males and 109 females have been infected wi Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 64,154 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 105,478 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
JAJARKOT: A five-member high level investigation committee formed by Home Ministry to probe the Chaurjahari incident has begun its investigation from today. The incident occurred when Navaraj BK along with his 18 friends reached Sothi in West Rukum district from Bheri Municipality in Jajarkot Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 19 persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged, following recovery, confirmed MoHP. Two patients receiving treatment at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, have been d Read More...
SOLUKHUMBU: Sagarmatha Diwas or Mt Everest Day was observed in the country today. The Day is marked in memory of the first-ever summit of the world's highest peak Mt Everest (8,848 metres) by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa on May 29, 1953. It may be noted that Nepal Government decide Read More...