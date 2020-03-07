Nepal | March 07, 2020

Youth dies due to lightning strike

Published: March 07, 2020 3:42 pm On: Nepal
Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: A youth lost his life in a lightning strike, which also injured his spouse, during the Saturday morning rain in Bhimphedi Rural Municipality-9, Makawanpur.

The deceased Bijay Syangtan, 23, was sleeping at his home when the incident occurred, and was taken to Hetauda Hospital, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tika Bahadur Karki, spokesperson for Makawanpur District Police Office. Syangtan was declared dead during the course of treatment.

Meanwhile, Syangtan’s wife Sabita Syangtan, 22, was injured in the incident and is being treated at the same health facility, informed DSP Karki.

